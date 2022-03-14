 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $225,000

Character and light fill this two-story bungalow on the east side of Madison. Fully fenced backyard, spacious mudroom and screened front porch. Cozy neighborhood with close access to shops, restaurants and parks and with the benefit of lower Blooming Grove property tax. Full basement for storage and already stubbed for bathroom finishing. Showings start 3/10/2022.

