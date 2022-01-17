3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $239,900

Showings start Sat 1/15. Nothing left to do but move in! This adorable ranch on Madison’s increasingly popular Northside is ready to be called home. 3 BR, 1 Bth, 1 car garage situated on a hard to find huge .43 acre fenced yard in the heart of the city. New LVP flooring throughout entire home, electrical updated, light fixtures & ceiling fans added, new paint, kitchen window added, new garage door opener, added washer, added dryer, new refrigerator, roof 2011-13, AC 2019, siding 2016, water heater 2017. Convenient location is only mins from groceries, dining, gyms, schools & airport and just a short walk to Warner Park, The Community Recreation center, The Duck Blind & Lake Mendota.