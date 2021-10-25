3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $239,900

Great north – east side home, splash on your own colors and move right in. This clean home features beautiful exposed wood floors throughout, big country kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, tiled bathroom, roof top deck off the primary, clean basement w/ washer & dryer, home sits on a double lot, the 2nd lot is vacant great for play space, pets, garden ready with a shed already in place. Variety of updates by the previous owner include electric panel, vinyl siding, some windows & mechanicals (05). Convenient location to the Square / Campus, Warner & Tenney Parks, Lake Mendota & main travel routes Hwy 51 & 151, I 90/94.