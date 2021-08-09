Showings starts on 8/6. This inviting gem on Madison’s east side close to shopping, dining, beautiful parks, and schools. Spaciously sized three bedrooms and an updated bath. Updated kitchen with newer appliances! Did we mention the windows are all newer to help keep those energy bills low? Come enjoy the finished lower level with plenty of storage and space to customize for a home office, making it easy to work from home. We also cannot forget to mention the lovely hardwood floors throughout! Freshly painted interior! Finish off this checklist with your 2-car garage on a nice sized lot. Seller even had a pre-inspection to address any issues so the home is MOVE IN READY for YOU!! Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $244,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office peacefully ended a child abduction Amber Alert Thursday in Rio.
When did Juneau County become such a miserable place to live? People from Milwaukee and Chicago, you love to buy your five acres in the woods …
A Mauston woman is charged with drug crimes after police allegedly found methamphetamine, amphetamines and marijuana in a vehicle she was driving.
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
Students in the Baraboo School District don’t need to wear masks in school this fall — yet — after a motion to adopt a mask mandate failed Mon…
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.