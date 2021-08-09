3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $244,900

Showings starts on 8/6. This inviting gem on Madison’s east side close to shopping, dining, beautiful parks, and schools. Spaciously sized three bedrooms and an updated bath. Updated kitchen with newer appliances! Did we mention the windows are all newer to help keep those energy bills low? Come enjoy the finished lower level with plenty of storage and space to customize for a home office, making it easy to work from home. We also cannot forget to mention the lovely hardwood floors throughout! Freshly painted interior! Finish off this checklist with your 2-car garage on a nice sized lot. Seller even had a pre-inspection to address any issues so the home is MOVE IN READY for YOU!! Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!