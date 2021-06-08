Elegant 1950s 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch with a detached large 1 car garage. This home has been lovingly cared for by just three owners and you can be the fourth. Kitchen w/Corian Counters, new appliances, congoleum floor, ss sink, tile backsplash & new cabinets. Hardwoods throughout. Fully fenced gorgeous backyard, roof was reshingled in 2020, and all new windows (excluding bay window) being replaced July 2021. (already ordered) Don't miss out. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $245,000
