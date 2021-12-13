 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $247,500

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $247,500

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $247,500

Ranch 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with hardwood floors, newer windows, deck, and roof. Large rec room in the lower level great for entertaining and additional storage. Oversized 2 car garage offers plenty of room for your cars plus a work bench. Back yard is fenced on 3 sides by the neighbors. Great location...by bike path to Olbrich Gardens, The Tiki Bar on Lake Monona, The Pinney Library, Garver Feed Mill, plus all of the wonderful eateries along Atwood Ave. Walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Older furnace and central AC....Ultimate Home Warranty included ($725 value)!! Offers to be presented Friday 12/17

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seiler, Eileen Marie
Obituaries

Seiler, Eileen Marie

PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News