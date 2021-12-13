3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $247,500

Ranch 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with hardwood floors, newer windows, deck, and roof. Large rec room in the lower level great for entertaining and additional storage. Oversized 2 car garage offers plenty of room for your cars plus a work bench. Back yard is fenced on 3 sides by the neighbors. Great location...by bike path to Olbrich Gardens, The Tiki Bar on Lake Monona, The Pinney Library, Garver Feed Mill, plus all of the wonderful eateries along Atwood Ave. Walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Older furnace and central AC....Ultimate Home Warranty included ($725 value)!! Offers to be presented Friday 12/17