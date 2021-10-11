Back on the Market!! New Roof on house & garage Sept 2021. Solid north side Ranch home with a bit of mid-century flare to it. Good curb appeal, wood floors, big eat in kitchen, living / dinning combo features a gas fireplace, 3 generous size bedrooms, wide open clean basement allows for someone to finish and add living space / value, a screened porch leads you out back to a 2 car garage and a great back yard that provides many options for pets, playing, gardening, etc. Splash on your own colors and move in. Great location with quick access to Warner Park, Lake Mendota, Mallard’s games, North Side Farmer’s Market, MATC, 10-15 minutes to the Capitol Square and Campus.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $249,900
