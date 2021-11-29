3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $249,900

FINISH ME AND START ENJOYING THE ATWOOD LIFESTYLE! Solid 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Bungalow that has good-sized living room, kitchen, bath & bedrooms. Main floor rooms need some updates...Seller is leaving materials for you to finish your way. Exposed lower level has been recently fully remodeled into the Primary Bedroom (19x10) with luxury vinyl flooring. Don't forget the ensuite primary bathroom too! Oversized 2 car garage in the rear. New central air. Easy walk to Atwood Community Garden and so close to the Capital City Bike trail.