3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $249,900

Quaint ranch across from William Slater City Park. Easy main floor living. Large open kitchen has room for a breakfast table. First bedroom has built-in shelves and storage, suitable for an office. Bath with full sized skylight. Partially finished basement. Freshly painted interior. All new floor coverings. Flooring under carpet is said to be hardwood. Living room measurement is due to "L" shape, where a formal dining set could be placed under the ceiling fan. Rec room. Covered walkway connects one car garage. Concrete patio behind garage. Fenced rear yard. Great starter home or for empty nesters.