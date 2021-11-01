3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

This real estate listing is a scream! If you like the perfect blend between city amenities & country feel, take advantage of this terrific location. Walk across the street to Goodland Park for a game of basketball, or Lake Waubesa/boat launch to hop on a kayak/launch your boat-activities are endless! Newly fenced in yard is ideal for all your critters, and the massive fire pit out back makes for a cozy bonfire with spooky friends. Numerous recent updates: bathroom remodel, kitchen & dining room refreshed, & new carpet 2018. This 1.1 acre lot surrounded by woods has 2 massive storage sheds-a pole shed 28x48 and a 24x48 red garage. If you love haunted houses, the ideas can be endless with the storage sheds! Selling As Is-will not pass FHA/VA. Two tax parcels:0610-082-9040-3&0610-082-9492-0.