 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

MAKE IT YOURS! Conveniently located in an established neighborhood, this awesome home is ready for its new owner! Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors and large windows that make this home warm and welcoming. The eat-in kitchen features a compact yet functional design making meal time a breeze. The basement is ready for your fresh creative ideas, including a partial bath, adding more living space based on your lifestyle or simply to use for storage. Need more storage? The large 2 car garage has plenty of room for vehicles and toys. Head out back and relax in the large backyard. It's ideal to enjoy getting together with family and friends. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News