3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

Showings begin 11/20. Inviting ranch home with tons of character in a sought after neighborhood on Madison’s East Side, close to gorgeous parks, dining, and La Follette High School and Sennett Middle School. Fantastic layout perfect for entertaining and socializing. The spacious, unfinished lower level grants you the opportunity to add finished square footage. Two, one car garages grant you extra storage space and room for a workshop. Spacious lot with mature trees. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!