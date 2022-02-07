3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $255,000

Showing start 2/4 @ 1pm. Welcome home! Well-loved and maintained 3-bedroom ranch with fenced yard and dog kennel that backs up to green space and 2 neighborhood parks. 1 1/2 car garage with bonus room underneath which can be used for additional storage or work shop. Beautiful gardens in bloom from spring through fall, makes for a perfect sanctuary to enjoy your morning coffee. Hardwoods on main floor covered over the past 30 years, partially finished basement with bonus den, bathroom, and tons of storage! Close to schools, parks, bike trails, bus line and shopping. Make it yours now!