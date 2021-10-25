 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $259,900

Adorable, Purple Bungalow on the Near East Side! Walk in to the Fabulous Enclosed Three-Season Porch/Mud Room with built-in Storage Cubbies! Relax in the Cozy Living Room with extra space for a Home Office and separate Dining Room - all with Original Hardwood floors. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Cherry Cabinets and Stainless steel appliances make this a fantastic space to create meals for Family and Friends! Don't miss the Clawfoot Tub in the updated bathroom! Enjoy get-togethers (with the fabulous neighbors) in the large, Fenced Back Yard with huge Deck and Storage shed. Newer Water Heater and updated Electrical throughout. It's an quick walk to the Starkweather and Capitol City Bike Path, Library and Bus Line!

