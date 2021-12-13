 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $259,900

VRP $259,900-$265,000. Beautifully kept home by this one family-owned home looks out over the scenic Cherokee Conservation Park South where walking paths are waiting for you to explore! Several updates throughout the years includes a spacious screened in back porch (with winter panels), chain link fenced in back yard. Deep-set kitchen counters to maximize working surface. 3 bedrooms, tiled bathroom & kitchen, natural hardwood floors, and newer siding with stone accent. Attached 1 car garage with cabinets, workbench and additional car stall. Within two blocks of Gompers Elementary School/Black Hawk Middle School and surrounded by several city parks as well as the Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park. Close to Warner Park/Beach, Mallards Baseball Games and so much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seiler, Eileen Marie
Obituaries

Seiler, Eileen Marie

PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News