3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $265,000

Showings begin on Friday Dec 10th 2021! Welcome to this pleasing 3 bedroom ranch home that is situated on a quiet street in the Kennedy neighborhood. You will find a Large living room and eat in kitchen, and the lower level is finished with a family room a Bar, 3/4 bathroom and bonus room! The backyard is spacious for entertaining! Over-sized 2 car garage has ample room for a workshop. This home is located just down the street from Kingston Onyx Park. Plus a Home Warranty included!

