3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $269,900

Nicely updated ranch in an established east side neighborhood! This home has plenty of improvements, including new or newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, carpet, a deck & driveway, newer air conditioner, water softener & a recent bathroom remodel. The windows have been replaced (except front window) & both interior & exterior paint has been refreshed. Turn the dry lower level (ceiling not finished, exposed beams) into a rec room, playroom or exercise room. There is a spacious 2+ car garage with a newer garage door opener & a nice sized fenced backyard too - great for outdoor entertaining off the deck! This home is conveniently located minutes from the interstate, Hwy 51, East Towne Mall area, MATC & the revitalized Garver Feed Mill area. Pre-Inspected Too!