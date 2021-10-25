3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $269,900

Here is the ideal, sunny ranch home in the heart of Madison, filled with style and character! Three nice sized bedrooms and a renovated basement awaits your arrival. You will love the updated bathroom with a new vanity and shower. The livingroon is open and flows nicely into the kitchen. Spend the summer and fall evenings on the new deck under the pergola, which is nestled in the fenced-in backyard. Within walking distance to shopping and parks and downtown Madison is minutes away. Highway 151 and I-90/94 can be easily accessed to ease your commute. You will love the location and the home has all you have been searching for. America's Preferred Home Warranty is included.