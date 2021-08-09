3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $270,000

Showings begin 8/5. Great Eastside neighborhood that is close to everything. This home has been loved and well maintained. 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newer windows, oak flooring, oak Raised Panel Cabinetry. Newer doors, 3 solar tubes for additional lighting. Newer appliances. Enjoy the new large wooden deck and fenced yard, oversized garage. UHP Warranty Included.