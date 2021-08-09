 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $270,000

Showings begin 8/5. Great Eastside neighborhood that is close to everything. This home has been loved and well maintained. 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newer windows, oak flooring, oak Raised Panel Cabinetry. Newer doors, 3 solar tubes for additional lighting. Newer appliances. Enjoy the new large wooden deck and fenced yard, oversized garage. UHP Warranty Included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News