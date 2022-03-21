3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

Great move in ready 3 bedroom home on the West side. Living room features hardwood floors, new lighting, & huge windows. Spacious kitchen opens to a large dining area perfect for family meals & hosting! Sliding glass doors fill the home with natural light & offer easy access to the deck, patio, and fully fenced in backyard. All bedrooms feature hardwood floors, new ceiling fans, and sizable closets. Main level bathroom accented with granite counter and large vanity. Lower level boasts large rec room and over 600 sq ft of unfinished space w/ generous storage, large laundry room, work bench, and space for a home gym. Close to parks, bike path, bus line, schools, library, and shopping! Basic Universal home warranty included. Please see list of updates and view 3D virtual model!