3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

This cape cod has loads of potential for someone looking to update their home and significantly increase the value. Easy access to UW Hospitals, UW Campus, Whole Foods, Hilldale Mall, and more! With the kitchen, living, bathroom, and two bedrooms on the main level, you'll love the character of archways and original hardwood floors. Upstairs is a large bedroom and a small bonus space, all with original hardwoods as well. Bring your ideas of how you'd like to update this 1930's home. Once your projects are complete, you enjoy being able to walk to two large parks - Quarry Park for biking trails and Hoyt Park ample green space.