Showings begin 1/7. Here's your opportunity to get into a great West side location and increase your value through sweat equity! This ranch has had only one owner and is ready for the second owner to make it shine once again. The main level has hardwoods through out the living, dining, and all bedrooms. Primary bed has a 1/2 bath en suite. Dining has sliding doors to the patio and fenced-in back yard. Living has a wood-burning stove. Lower level has loads of potential with a large partially finished space existing and room to finish more. Located in the Greenlawn section of Orchard Ridge, you'll enjoy the walkability to multiple parks, public and private schools, and Ridgewood Pool. Easy access to Verona Rd and the Beltline.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000
