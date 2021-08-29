Mid-century ranch home with an amazing floor plan...the possibilities of how you can make this home yours are endless! The enormous living room is impressive with large windows, beautiful hardwood floors and a natural fireplace. This space flows to the formal dining room that has built in china cabinet with see-thru feature to the kitchen. Nice size kitchen with dinette ready for a remodel has an adjacent sun room/den that is filled with windows. Three large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms wrap up this expansive ranch home. A little remodeling will create instant equity in this beauty! Large yard with shed, neighbors the local park and close to so many conveniences of Madison.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000
