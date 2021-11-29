3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

Opportunity awaits! This charming Mid-century ranch is priced well below assessment and ready for your personal touch! Freshly painted interior, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, spacious (mostly) fenced yard with mature trees, large unfinished basement - the possibilities are endless! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood on a quiet street with great neighbors - near everything Midvale Heights has to offer - Sequoya Commons, Library, Southwest Commuter Bike Trail, Hilldale restaurants and shops, excellent schools, UW Hospital, and one block from the bus stop. The home is an estate and is being sold “As-Is.” Please see the inspection report in documents.