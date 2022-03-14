3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

Showings begin 3/12. Gorgeous home that backs up to green space, in a popular neighborhood between McFarland and Monona. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day on your private patio overlooking the spacious backyard and wooded green space. You’ll love the sleek, easy-to-clean, designer finished throughout. 1-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!