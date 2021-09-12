Grab this home and make it your own. Conveniently located home on Madison's east side. Close to ample shopping, restaurants, and easy access to the beltline. This home checks all of the boxes. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space, solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances replaced in 2018. Schedule your showing today as this one will go quickly. Windows were replaced in 2010. Siding, gutters, soffits, and roof replaced in 2011. New carpet in 2019 with top of the line padding. Washer/Dryer replaced in 2019. Offers not reviewed prior to Monday, 08/16.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested for an alleged fifth offense of oper…
A Missouri man secretly installed a video camera in a bathroom at his home and recorded guests during a pool party there, authorities say.
A 30-year-old Mauston man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop where he allegedly told a police officer …
Alleged improvised explosives found during a Portage traffic stop led to charges for a father and son. Police said the men told officials the …
A Pardeeville man was charged with felony intimidation of a victim after dispatch received a call with a woman screaming for a man to “stay away.”
Nancy Zieman’s legacy continues as a new retail store and a mural featuring her likeness come to downtown Beaver Dam this fall.
Wisconsin Dells Wo-Zha-Wa Days festival will return for its 54th year after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and is the events plan…
JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Randolph man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested over the weekend for an alleged fifth of…