3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $280,000

Grab this home and make it your own. Conveniently located home on Madison's east side. Close to ample shopping, restaurants, and easy access to the beltline. This home checks all of the boxes. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space, solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances replaced in 2018. Schedule your showing today as this one will go quickly. Windows were replaced in 2010. Siding, gutters, soffits, and roof replaced in 2011. New carpet in 2019 with top of the line padding. Washer/Dryer replaced in 2019. Offers not reviewed prior to Monday, 08/16.