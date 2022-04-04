3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $283,000

Showings start on Saturday only. Inviting 3 bedroom ranch home with tons of charm, hugged by mature trees in a quiet neighborhood. You’ll love the updated bathroom and spacious kitchen. The entire house was recently freshly painted. The yard is ideal for hosting friends and family. The spacious, unfinished lower level grants the ability to add additional square footage, and provides tons of storage space. Beautiful wood floors, new gutters, newer furnace (2013) and A/C, new patio door installed, newer windows, Stainless appliances, washer/drier included. Great location, rare find, and charming character! Quick closing possible.