3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $284,900

Showings start 3/3. Spacious & charming tri-level home on Madison’s near south side! Floor plan features sunny living room with vaulted ceilings and bay window, and a dinette with back yard access. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space, a ceiling fan, pantry closet and back yard views. Upper level is home to 3 large bedrooms with generous closet space and natural light. Upper level bath features tub/shower combo. Lower level provides additional living space with beautiful laminate wood flooring, a ceiling fan and natural light, plus a remodeled half bathroom and garage access. Unfinished basement is home to the washer & dryer and an abundance of storage space. Enjoy grilling out or relaxing on the large back patio in the fully-fenced yard with raised garden beds & tall trees!