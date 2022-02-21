3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $285,000

Super East Madison, 3 bed 1/2 duplex in the Door Creek area. Well laid out floor plan with sitting room at front and open plan kitchen, dining and living room with gas fire to rear of home. Sliding patio doors provide lots of light and open to patio and large yard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and island. Currently rented until July and tenants will renew if buyer requests. 1 year home Choice warranty.