Showings begin Saturday 10/23/2021. Great location and plenty of room outside. Meadowood ranch with fenced in backyard provides everything you want in your home. Open floor plan above with newer kitchen appliances. New light fixtures throughout home. Lower level has three spaces for all your needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.
Federal charges for 14 Wisconsin residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
A Baraboo man faces 25 years in prison after allegedly neglecting his ill father for months until his death in February 2020.
A New Lisbon man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated for the third time in three years, with two other fourth offense OWI c…
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
A man has been arrested and charged with attempting to a stolen credit card in Portage after allegedly breaking into a truck in Wisconsin Dells.
An Iowa man was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday after being charged with child enticement in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Multiple law-enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest Thursday of a 42-year-old Neosho man for alleged child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
Sauk County Judicial Court Commissioner issued an arrest warrant for a Wisconsin Dells man Wednesday after he failed to show up for his initia…