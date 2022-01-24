Totally renovated and move-in ready! This charming east-side 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath ranch features all new siding, windows, interior and exterior doors, trim, baseboards and casing, new patio door, luxury laminate hardwood flooring, lighting and carpet, new electrical panel. Brand new eat-in kitchen offers fresh white shaker-style cabinetry, all new stainless steel appliances, large center island, subway tile backsplash and new laminate countertops! Wow! Both baths are completely remodeled with all new flooring, lighting, fixtures and tile! Unfinished basement offers lots of possibility for expansion! Mostly fenced-in backyard, freshly stained deck overlooking the yard and a nice shed! Private driveway parking for at least 3 cars and a fantastic east-side location close to everything!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $285,900
