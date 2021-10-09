3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $298,000

No show til 10/7.Your opportunity to be part of Madison’s Grandview Commons! This practically new 3 BR 2.5 BA corner townhome embodies everything easy & low maintenance. A broad porch greets you as you enter into the bright foyer. Modern laminate flooring & white trim sprawl in every direction. The open-concept living room leads into the gourmet kitchen w/quartz counters, SS appliances & upgraded sink/faucet. ML powder room & separate laundry w/access to 2 car garage (0 step entry!) make this lvl extremely convenient. Upstairs is a hall bath & all 3 BRs, incl the primary retreat boasting tray ceiling & private ensuite. Add’l living space in the LL rec room along w/tons of unfinished storage. Enjoy the peaceful farm views from your patio & fenced in yard. Smart home features included!