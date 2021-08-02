3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $299,000

Turn-key Ranch in great neighborhood! Everything is updated & ready for you to enjoy! Mid-century home w/refinished original hard wood flooring, 3 BR's, gorgeous renovated full bath & large living room w/picture window leading to your kitchen w/backyard views & access to your deck/yard for outdoor enjoyment! The finished lower level offers a huge rec room & an awesome multi-purpose bonus room perfect for an office, den, crafting room--or whatever you choose! The laundry room is neat as a pin w/more unfinished space for storage or future improvements. Your oversized attached garage w/shop space, private outdoor parking spot, storage shed and 1/3 acre level lot with private backyard complete the picture! Make it yours today!