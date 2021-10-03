 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $299,000

Move-in ready ranch located on a beautiful corner lot, right across the street from Orchard Ridge Elementary and Toki Middle Schools! Well-maintained hardwood floors throughout the main floor with an entertainment-worthy, finished basement perfect for a game room, working out, or additional storage. Partially fenced backyard boasts a garden abundant with green onions, pumpkins, tomatoes, and squash. Additional toilet located downstairs. Conveniently close to west side shopping, restaurants, and the bus line. Extra garage storage included. This is a must-see! UHP Home Warranty Included.

