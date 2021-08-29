3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $299,900

SRM $299,900-$309,900. Beautiful, move-in ready 2-story home located in the desirable Liberty Place neighborhood! Floor plan features laminate wood flooring, hallway half bath, and spacious living rm with plenty of natural light! Large kitchen is open to sunny dinette and offers ample counter space, breakfast bar, SS appliances, pantry cabinet, pantry closet, utility closet and garage access. Upper level owner’s suite has walk-in closet and en suite bath with tub/shower combo. 2 add’l UL bedrms have large windows, ceiling fans and spacious closets, plus add’l UL bath with tub/shower combo. Finished LL provides additional living space w/ built-in shelving, plus unfinished area with washer/dryer and storage! Enjoy grilling out or relaxing on spacious back deck in the fully-fenced back yard.