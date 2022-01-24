 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $299,900

Move in and relax because this home has updates galore: Beautiful real wd flooring throughout the main level, new kitchen appliances, completely remodeled bathroom, fresh interior paint & brand new carpeting. Main level features a spacious, bright living room, eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar, bedrooms & bathroom. Lower level has even more entertaining space w/ large rec room (featuring new carpet and paint!) & 1/4 bath with adjacent sink. You will never run out of storage area with deep bedroom closets, numerous storage closets on main level & a large lower level storage area. Oversized 2 car garage, too! Yard is fenced w/ a patio & plenty of garden space. Conveniently located across from Elvehjem Elementary. Close to many parks, shops, restaurants and the bus line.

