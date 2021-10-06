3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $3,250,000

Lake Mendota, 100 feet of frontage with multiple tiers for entertaining. Wide deck offers ideal perch for watching the Capitol skyline come to life at dusk. Lakeside patio and boathouse deck along with a cozy fire pit. This home was rebuilt in 2003 with top of the line materials. Gourmet kitchen offers built-in coffee maker and in counter steamer, wet bar and Sub-Zero wine fridge - to name just a few amenities. First floor ensuite with spacious walk-in closet and first floor laundry. Second floor lends itself well for guests with additional room for expansion over the garage. Lower level bar and rec room. The entire home is flooded with sunlight and takes advantage of the lake views. Six car garage. Walking distance to Governor's Island. This home is a must see!