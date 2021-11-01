3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000

Come on in! This charming east side gem can't wait to meet you! You will be welcomed by a cheerful spacious front porch, gleaming hardwood floors and craftsmanship galore! There are high ceilings and newer windows that let in oodles of natural light and creates an open airy feel. No worries to be had with newer appliances. All you have to do is move in! Mere steps from downtown Madison, you will be delighted to find lots of local eateries, parks, and shops close by.