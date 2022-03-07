3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $304,900

Showings start 3/3. Spacious 2-story end unit condo with open concept floor plan features new luxury vinyl flooring throughout, sunny living room with gas fireplace, dining room with balcony access, and convenient half bath. Galley kitchen is open to dinette & features pantry storage & stylish painted backsplash. UL owner’s suite offers big windows, ceiling fan, large walk-in closet and en suite bath with tub/shower combo. 2 add’l UL bedrooms have natural light and spacious closets, plus UL bath with tub/shower combo and UL laundry room. Finished lower level provides additional living space/rec area with ceramic tile floors, plus a wet bar with sink & mini fridge. Unfinished portions of LL provide an abundance of storage. Enjoy relaxing on private back balcony overlooking green space!