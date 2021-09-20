 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $308,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $308,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $308,000

Move-in ready and well maintained, this 2015 Meadowlands neighborhood home on Madison's east side has tons of natural light and a fantastic open layout that make it easy to entertain. It features a kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, dining area and good-sized living area. There are 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor including the spacious primary bedroom and bathroom suite with large walk-in closet and a second full bathroom. First floor laundry and patio. Prime location close to the interstate, local restaurants & schools. The lower level is just waiting to be finished and offers tons of storage. Seller needs to close after 11/1/21.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News