3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $310,000

Show 6/11. Welcome home to this cute 1 ½ story bungalow in the amazing Olbrich neighborhood and just a short distance to Lake Monona! With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as a large 2-car garage there is ample room to live and play! Enjoy grilling out in your back fenced in yard or enjoy peaceful mornings on your cozy front porch. The kitchen is versatile and opens up to a formal dining and additional living space off the back of the house. The finished basement with a full bathroom is an added bonus. Just move in and enjoy! View More