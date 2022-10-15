Fantastic townhome in Madison’s Grandview Commons North. Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Bright living room leads into open kitchen with an oversized granite island that is perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen area leads out to a private patio that would be great for enjoying a cup or coffee and a book. Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms including a primary bedroom with tray ceiling and en-suite bath. The lower level is just waiting to be finished and is stubbed for a half bath. It would make a great space for a rec room, exercise space or even theater. Just 15 minutes from downtown, the location is just what you have been looking for!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $310,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that the child had been struck by the vehicle
A farm outside of South Beaver Dam will be entering into its sixth generation of its family who have farmed the land over the last 160 years.
Beaver Dam High School is celebrating homecoming this week gearing up for the weekend festivities which include the pep rally, parade and game on Friday and homecoming dance on Saturday.
The Badgers knocked off No. 5 Purdue to snap their two-match losing streak to the Boilermakers.
The Badgers, led by Graham Mertz and Chimere Dike, got their football season back on track with a lopsided win over the Wildcats.
There will be three athletes and one coach in this year's class.
A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Friday charged with multiple felonies related to sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was related to his ex-girlfriend.
The daughter of coach Tami Janke has grown up with Wisconsin Dells volleyball, and it's led to reclaiming the conference championship.
Columbus, Lodi and Reedsburg hold true for a second straight week in the Medium Division of the AP's state rankings.
The maximum prison sentence for those two charges is more than 32 years and up to 20 years of extended supervision.