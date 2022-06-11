Like brand new, this home is gorgeous and move in ready! Beautiful open floor plan with tons of natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge breakfast bar. Walk out to darling private patio. 2 car attached garage. Annual HOA fee $1,135. Also see Condo MLS# 1935308.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,900
Wednesday was a farewell celebration for Wendy Mitchell as this week marks her last days working at the store her family bought in 1992.
A Pardeeville man is facing charges of reckless homicide. A criminal complaint filed in Columbia County suggests the man gave the victim a bag of heroin that contained fentanyl.
A Wisconsin Dells woman was released on a $1,000 signature bond Friday after being charged with drunken driving with a minor in her vehicle.
The Department of Justice identified Douglas K. Uhde, 56, as the gunman who killed Judge John Roemer on Friday.
Ochsner Park Zoo closed after vandals attempt to release animals; otters recovered, owls still missing
Two great horned owls are still missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo after staff arrived around 6 a.m. Tuesday to find gates cut and enclosures left open.
Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and northern pike from Angelo Pond in Sparta have tested positive for PFAS, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
In tight-knit Juneau County, violent crime is far and few between. The targeted killing of a retired judge John Roemer on Friday changed that.
'You just can't admit that you screwed up,' Judge John Roemer told man who police say later shot him dead
"What have you done really?" Wisconsin Judge John Roemer asked Douglas K. Uhde in 2005. "Nothing. You're 40 years old and what do you have?"
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
A Richland Center man faces prison time after threatening to kill the prosecutors involved in convicting his daughter of homicide in Sauk County.