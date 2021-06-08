No showings until Thursday 6/10. Welcome home to this unique 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in the desirable Sandstone Ridge neighborhood! The main level welcomes you into a bright and airy living room that boasts soaring vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring that flows seamlessly into the refreshed kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & dinette. 2 bedrooms and a full bath conveniently on the main level, while the exposed lower level offers a large rec room, 3rd bedroom, additional full bath and wet bar that is great for entertaining. Basement walks out to the spacious outdoor space including a patio, large deck & beautiful, mature landscaping. 2 car attached garage and in a great location near parks, restaurants & shopping! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,900
