THIS IS YOUR BEST VALUE AND IT IS READY NOW !! This lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath tri-level has been well taken care of and shows nicely! The generous lot borders a greenspace at the back and is a short walk to Orlando Bell Park. Inside there's room to spread out, with a living area on the main level and large living area with a fireplace in the lower level. Both have patio doors out to the lush, fully fenced backyard with mature trees and a handy storage shed for your toys and tools. The lower level also has an office which can also be used as a legal 4th bedroom. The interior is freshly painted, the deck is freshly stained, the carpet is only 2 years old, and the mechanicals are great. Move-in condition and ready for you now!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
A man working put his trailer in place for the workday was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend 21 and a half years in prison for causing a fatal three-vehicle crash in 2019 whi…
A proposed $40 million development would bring a new hotel, RV park, vacation rentals and single-family homes to the town of Baraboo near Devi…
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
Construction of a new housing subdivision will start in Beaver Dam next year.
Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.
A Wisconsin Dells man faces 90 years in prison after being charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman in retaliation for her refusal …
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.