3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000

Wonderful home in a great location! You'll love the charm and functionality of this whole home! The main level includes beautiful wood floors as well as a super cute breakfast nook in the kitchen. The inviting finished lower level offers wonderful room to spread out as well as a great space for a home office. This great home also backs up to the bike path, has a fully fenced in yard, and is conveniently located just a bike ride away from many places including the Arboretum, Monroe St. downtown Madison and within walking distance of multiple parks!