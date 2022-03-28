 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000

Don't miss this beautiful Ranch home in a great mature neighborhood. Walkable to several parks, schools, library, and restaurants. The open concept allows you to enjoy the beautiful fireplace from the large kitchen. The natural light pours in from the patio doors, beautiful bay window and several other large windows throughout. You'll love the new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, newly painted deck and new fencing. The house also features California closets, finished lower level, new washer and dryer, and large 1/3 acre lot.

