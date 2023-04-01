**Showings begin Wednesday 4/5** This stunning two-story townhome is better than new! Perfectly situated in an ideal location less than 2 miles from East Washington Ave, this home boasts stainless steel appliances and a sleek quartz countertop that will make any chef feel at home. The large kitchen island provides ample space for entertaining guests while enjoying tons of natural lighting throughout the open floor plan. Upstairs you'll find three large bedrooms including a generous owners suite. Move-in ready, this exquisite property offers everything you need to live in style and comfort. Don't miss out on your chance to call this exceptional townhome your own!