3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000

Don't miss out on this super sweet & bright tri-level home with attached garage on Madison's east side! Many brand new updates including a 50 year roof, gorgeous birch hardwood floors in LR, UL bdrms & stairways, polished concrete floors in LL bdrm & bsmnt, LL has new sheetrock ceiling with additional can lights. Other updates include: 1st floor & UL bathrooms & windows, front & back doors, driveway & front retaining wall & freshly painted walls throughout. All of this overlooking a spacious fully fenced backyard complete with 2 decks! This home is worry-free w/new wtr sftner, updtd SS appliances, and a furnace that’s just been maintenanced w/yearly check. Close to Sherman Middle School, bus line, East & Northside shopping & so much more!