Showings begin Thursday, November 11. MVP $315,000 - $324,900. One of the best locations on the eastside of Madison. You will find this spacious 3 bedroom tri-level situated in the popular Heritage Heights neighborhood. You'll love the warm and inviting layout and the numerous recent updates including, fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen, newer water heater and newer washer and dryer. The recently finished lower level features spacious rec room and storage galore. Enjoy summer barbecues on your back deck and patio overlooking the sprawling backyard. With easy access to numerous parks and just minutes to restaurants, shopping and more. This home is a dream come true! Don't wait for this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000
